MONCLER expands its boutique in Rome

On 2 December Moncler celebrated ten years since the opening of its first store in Rome by expanding its boutique in Piazza di Spagna.

The store concept, designed by the Parisian design studio Gilles & Boissier, looks like the encounter between myth and innovation and classic and modern.

Customers can discover the new Moncler collections in a space illuminated by natural light that enters from the three new windows and from which you can see, through the characteristic skylight, the famous staircase of the Spanish Steps.

The circular structure of the entrance, located at the intersection of Via Condotti and Piazza di Spagna, evokes, in a modern key, the architecture of the nearby Pantheon. Calacatta marble, red Lepanto marble, brass and travertine alternate with ceilings with LED screens, boiserie and etched iron. The room is then enriched by a bronze sculpture by the contemporary artist Christophe Charbonnel.

The new spaces host the Moncler Collection for men and women, along with an exclusive selection of Moncler Genius garments, the new boutique brings the shopping experience into a new dimension, welcoming customers in an immersive atmosphere in which to rediscover the magic of Rome and the Moncler universe.