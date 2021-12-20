Oway opens a sustainable store in Munich

Oway grows and announces the inauguration of the new flagship store in Munich.

After the one in via Ugo Bassi in Bologna, and the one opened in 2020 in Amsterdam in the Leidsestraat, recognized as a World Heritage Site, the pioneer brand of conscious agriculture and active promoter of one ecological lifestyle has chosen the capital of Bavaria to open the third single-brand store and thus expand its network of points of sale.

Centrally located, a few hundred meters from the main square, Marienplatz, the new store will become an opportunity for the entire German region to immerse themselves in the conscious approach to consumption with Oway.

Starting from Ortofficina, the agricultural estate on the Bolognese hills where officinal plants and herbs are grown with biodynamic methods, Oway creates agricosmetic treatments and rituals with formulas with a high concentration of botanical ingredients. The fragrances of biodynamic plants and the aromas of essential oils can be found in the Munich store which looks like a real agricosmetic laboratory to go through and explore.

The shelves placed on the sides of the store that house the various lines of Oway products, from skincare to haircare, through Head.Spa wellness, to the allies for a rewarding and responsible lifestyle of the Life line. In the middle, a long central table supports the steam distillers, used to obtain the precious essential oils and hydrolates of the Oway formulas.

As in Bologna and Amsterdam, the Munich store also captures visitors and envelops them in a real atmosphere of sensory luxury and environmental responsibility. Totally plastic free, the Munich store is made with the furnishings of Oway Modulo, the furniture line made up of metals, glass, tree free paper and FSC certified woods, which the brand creates in Bologna at Artigiano, a 0 km carpentry and manufacturing laboratory from which all the accessories and customized, ecological and refined solutions for the places of the Oway universe come from.

www.oway.it