Pietre Maxfine / Tuscany Stone by FMG Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti

The Pietre MaxFine project for technical porcelain stoneware surfaces by FMG Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti gives new meaning to stone and its many different colors and morphological characteristics.

Along with Lunar Stone and Tyrol Stone, Tuscany Stone is a new texture that recreates the look of metamorphic sandstone from the Apuan Alps. Tuscany Stone is solid and compact, with a dark gray background streaked with light white veins that give it a minimalist appeal, which strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

With its four available formats, Tuscany Stone is suitable for a variety of applications and purposes: from cladding walls and floors to creating unique custom-made storage spaces and designer furniture. In addition to the 300×100 cm and 100×100 cm sizes, the new 270×120 cm and 120×120 cm surfaces stand out for their practicality, are easily transportable and can be adapted to the standard sizes of various projects, which makes it possible to avoid waste during the production process and installation. It is a sustainable choice that is in line with FMG’s environmental protection principles. FMG boasts state-of-the-art production plants ensuring high levels of efficiency in reducing the volatile organic molecules in fumes, including odors.

Presented in a structured finish, Tuscany Stone is perfect for customizing public and private spaces, as well as environments exposed to humidity and steam, such as bathrooms, spas and wellness areas. With such flexibility of use, it is fully in line with contemporary design trends, which increasingly focus on achieving aesthetic and functional continuity between spaces.

The superb technical performance of FMG’s large format technical porcelain stoneware is combined with a unique and distinctive design: this reliable and safe porcelain is ideal to create a cozy and welcoming ambience, which is also sophisticated and refined at the same time.

TECHNICAL DATA

Formats | Formati 300×100, 270×120, 120×120,100×100 cm

Thickness | Spessore 6 mm

Finish Structured | Finitura Strutturata

