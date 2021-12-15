Prisma for The Circle, the prestigious structure at the Zurich Airport

Inside the The Circle Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport Hotel – the first of the two exclusive hotels inaugurated in March 2021 – stands the Iris Bar. It is an elegant location with a sophisticated mood whose star is the scenographic bar counter, a custom-made creation by Prisma, featuring highly functional elements, a unique design and a strong visual impact.

Stainless steel and Blue Agate are the materials which alternate to give shape to a ‘luminous’ configuration, fascinating and with a strong personality. It is capable not only of defining the atmosphere of the environment, but also of making the guests’ experience aesthetically special. The top and covering of the bar counter are, indeed, made of slabs – assembled by hand – of Natural Agate geods, a semi-precious stone which combines a variety of colors and intense shades that are reflected in the environment, made even more extraordinary by the LED backlighting of the counter.

Prisma bar counter has been built to ensure optimal organisation of the different activities and the best final result. The back of the counter is made of elements on wheels equipped with superstructures and glass shelves for storing bottles and glasses: a practical and flexible solution that can be easily moved according to the needs.

The Iris Bar counter – in the The Circle Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport Hotel – highlights the know how and sensitivity of Prisma in creating highly professional concepts capable of surprising and satisfying an increasingly demanding public, attentive to the style of the environment and to the constant demands of fashion and design.

With Prisma, the bar counter is the protagonist of the space that welcomes it, becoming a complement which – in harmony with the general mood the place – personalises and identifies it, so as to give customers a pleasant sensation of well-being.

Location: Zurich Airport

Bar Design: Prisma srl

Photo: Luca Girardini