WeCreative. Open to the New – RemaDays Warsaw 2022

The next edition of RemaDays Warsaw is now less than 3 months away. The recent RemaExtra trade fair confirmed the strength of the advertising industry, its need for personal meetings and desire to grow. As the organizer we are going the extra mile to ensure that the February edition of the event is very special.

The past year has shown that we must always be prepared for challenges, open to novelty, to what the future brings. Therefore, today we would like to invite you to the International Trade Fair for Advertising and Printing RemaDays Warsaw which will be held from 16th to 18th February 2022 at Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn.

The September edition of RemaExtra showed that visitors from Poland and Europe, who turned up in such large numbers, still crave inspiration, discussions and meetings in person. That is why we roll up our sleeves and do our best to get ready for the next edition of RemaDays Warsaw. We are prepared to organize one of the largest advertising and printing events in 2022. Our aim is to support the industry and we can ensure that, despite various restrictions, the trade fair offer will remain at a high level.

The upcoming edition will follow the slogan WeCreative.



Open to the New. The event scheduled for February 2021 could not take place due to the widespread pandemic situation. For this reason, the next edition of RemaDays Warsaw will be an opportunity to present completely new ideas and to open up to challenges in the coming months.

We also focus on creativity, which is indispensable for the advertising industry. Each year the exhibitors try to meet the high expectations of the visitors and certainly at the beginning of next year once again each side will be satisfied. Reality has shown that even in difficult moments the industry is doing well and is looking for new, creative solutions. That is why at RemaDays Warsaw 2022 we are open to the novelties and ideas of people from the industry. We hope that creativity will be a guiding principle for all participants of the event.

It is becoming more and more clear that the trade fair will generate significant interest throughout the industry. After all, it is here that you can get acquainted with cutting edge products. RemaDays Warsaw is the place where we can learn about the latest production technologies related to advertising in its broadest sense.

The preparations for the fair are underway, we are doing our best to meet with the entire advertising and printing industry in February 2022 to see how to respond creatively to the challenges of the changing market. Let’s meet at RemaDays Warsaw 2022!

