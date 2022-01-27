Shang Xia Beijing Store

Kengo Kuma designs Shang Xia store interior with a lattice of extruded aluminium sections.

Three different H-shaped sections and two sizes of I-shaped section have been built up in layers to divide the space into a series of linked rooms.

The edges of the partitions are staggered so that openings between each area are softened and the profiles can be seen more clearly. The sections also decorate the ceiling at the front of the shop, but are replaced by black mirrored glass in some of the sections further back.

Garments and gifts are displayed on shelves set into the fretwork and on podiums placed within the smaller pockets of space. Bricks made from compressed tea leaves line the walls at the back of the store, creating a darker, more intimate area where visitors are served tea while they browse. More expensive objects are kept in recessed niches, fronted by glass and lit from above like museum vitrines.



Booths allow customers to sit with sales advisors and try jewellery and other small items in relative privacy. The layer of the aluminum screens makes you feel being placed in a mysterious cloud.



Location: Beijing

Design and Supervision: Kengo Kuma & Associates

Area: 152 sqm

Advisor for Structural Design: Ejiri Structural Engineers

Construction: Nomura Co.,Ltd.

Lighting Design: Koizumi Lighting Technology Corp

Photos courtesy: Shang Xia

by