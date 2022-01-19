The RemaDays fair in Warsaw does not stop

In response to the epidemic situation in Poland the Organizers inform that preparations for the RemaDays Warsaw trade fair on 16-18.02.2022 are in full swing.

They continue to keep an eye on epidemic occurrences both at home and abroad and are in constant contact with exhibitors and visitors from all over Europe.

About 450 exhibitors from 17 countries have already confirmed their participation in the fair.

The Trade Show Visitors Department has already contacted nearly 30,000 companies from home and abroad. Advertising industry representatives from as many as 35 countries have already confirmed their participation.



Having experience in organizing trade shows during the pandemic, they ensure that the exhibition areas use above-standard measures to increase the level of health safety so that everyone can feel safe and comfortable at the fair. A detailed scope of the activities can be found HERE.

Therefore they cordially invite all companies interested in learning more about the latest solutions in the field of advertising and printing on February 16-18 to Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn.

for all updates visit www.remadays.com