ECLIPSE, interior wall tiles with a modern concrete look

Novoceram, French ceramic producer since 1863, unveils a collection of white body tiles for interior walls that gives an elegant identity to spaces.

The six plain and powder colours of the Eclipse collection cover all walls with a discreet charm through its unique tile size of 40×80 cm. The colour palette, which was carefully chosen, includes ecru, beige, taupe, ochre, grey and bleu, and creates contrasting and graduated effects from a chromatic point of view using one shade or the combination of two or more colours.

Designed to enrich the layout, the various 3D decorative structures enhance the decorative potential of the collection. These three subjects, Diamant, Hexagone and Vague, bring some original relief patterns to life and turn walls into true decorative elements in their own right.

