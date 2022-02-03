groupDCA signs the interior design of Anand Jewels store in Bhopal, India.

The expression of Indian heritage has inextricably found its roots embedded in the treasure trove of craftsmanship and artisanal detailing of its culture.

A torchbearer of values across generations, jewellery in the subcontinent epitomises gestures of love and heirloom that are painstakingly passed on over decades.

Anand Jewels as a brand have strived to encapsulate the undying essence of preserving traditions through every collection and venue they have founded across the years.

Anand Jewels and groupDCA have shared a professional relationship lasting up to almost two decades, wherein the design consortium has been able to witness the brand’s trajectory of growth from inception to its thriving success today. The driving impetus behind the newest venue’s conceptualisation arises from the client’s aspiration to reiterate the brand’s identity, one that can be emulated across a succession of stores.

The retail venue is a part of the DB Mall, Bhopal; the anomalous profile of the site fuelled the thought process behind the creation of an engaging and unconventional internal layout. The unusual shape of the site and the ingenious layout created are atypical in its character. This spatial narrative enables the creation of various sections in the different pockets of the floor plate which host the myriad collections typology-wise.

It allows customers to enter and curiously discover the spaces as they unfurl successively, revealing the spectrum of diverse pieces that are segregated genre-wise under categories of Gold, Diamonds, Kundan, Polki, etc.

The VIP zone of the blueprint assumes centre stage within the narrative. Doused in a scarlet hue that bathes the walls, this segment hosts clients in an intimate setting with a focus on the larger-scale selection process that dovetails most Indian wedding festivities and ceremonies.

This section in the store witnesses the juxtaposition of colour and elements of gold in an unabashed and bold persona against the pristine overarching neutral tones. Opulence becomes the protagonist as the deep vermillion-hued walls embrace the space, and the lustrous detailing in gold makes its debut in tasteful doses. The inspiration stems from the fanfare of sumptuous Indian weddings, wherein bright hues, traditional nuances, and heirloom jewellery become intrinsic parts of the celebrations.

With a clear directive in terms of its pragmatic function and visual aesthetics, the design approach essentially becomes a sum of deliberate and impactful interventions that weave together the palette of the venue. The bespoke wall modules and vitrines have been rendered in a dark wood finish with undertones of burgundy and deep blue hues that punctuate them suavely.

A curated medley of tables, warm teal-hued armchairs, ornate table lamps and display modules have been pieced together with a penchant for detail, creating a milieu that is functionally responsive and immersed in quiet luxury

The central secular jewellery display counter introduces elements of gilded jaali work, creating an objet d’art that anchors the space and a detail that gets carried through in various segments of the store as a leitmotif. The positioning of mirrors in the store has been devised to amplify the reflections abundantly; bevelled vertical mirrors grace the space, creating a sense of expanse and grandeur.

The monochrome flooring pattern is dapper and minimalistic; the checkered pattern in the heart of the layout layers the spaces with a visually distinctive character.

Staying true to the clean lines that dot the space, the coffered ceiling takes its cue from the crisp geometry displayed across the flooring of the store.

Anand Jewels with its new branch under the spotlight nods to the coalition amidst the past and the present, wherein an old-world charm has been garbed in a contemporary identity while exemplifying India’s position in the world as a connoisseur of crafted tradition

Much like the jewellery it hosts, this store places an unflinching focus upon creating a newfound design vocabulary that is an effortless hybrid between traditional roots and contemporary design that transcends the realms of time.

Location – DB Mall, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India

Area 343 sqm

Architecture Design Firm – groupDCA

Principal Architect – Ar. Rahul Bansal

Text Credit – Lavanya Chopra

Photos courtesy – Suryan and Dang

Headed by Architects Rahul Bansal and Amit Aurora, groupDCA is a multidisciplinary Architecture and Design firm based in New Delhi. With highly acclaimed and award-winning projects across diverse typologies, the firm’s creations redefine design paradigms intrinsically..

