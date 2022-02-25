Jeffrey Hutchison and Associates Designs Grand Hall for Shinsegae Daejeon Art & Science

Jeffrey Hutchison and Associates (JHA), the renowned New York-based fashion retail design firm recently completed the Men’s and Women’s Luxury Fashion, Beauty and Jewelry Floors within the new Shinsegae Daejeon Art & Science department store located in Expo-ro, Yuseong-gu, Daejeon.

Becoming the largest regional landmark, the newest Shinsegae Department Store and combines culture, art, and science in a futuristic shopping environment with a variety of experiential content.

A Modern Italian Villa Reinterpreted

The 62,500 SF main floor houses the premier luxury accessory brands including Fendi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent as well as jewelry and over 40 beauty brands like Gucci Beauty and Clé de Peau Beauté. The design vision was to create a grand hall inspired by an early modern Italian Villa in the spirit of such great Italian architects like Luigi Moretti and Carlos Scarpa.

To bring this to life, JHA reinterpreted classic design elements such as vaulted ceilings using bone- white plaster and custom decorative light pendants highlighting the circulation paths. The flooring reimagines an Italianate mosaic floor but with a contemporary pattern using contra black and Veneto white marble slabs,

A Contemporary Sculpture Park

The 57,000 SF second floor showcases Men’s and Women’s Fashion Luxury Brands. The design was inspired by the sculptural works of Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, and the cubist works of George Braque.

The modern women’s luxury space includes Nairobi black marble on the floor, bone-white hand plaster sculptural elements on the walls, ceilings, and exaggerated columns to provide an intimate yet inviting shopping experience.

A sculptural, contemporary environment was created for the men’s area. Blonde Oak wood walls wrap the walls and the dimensional ceiling for a masculine feel, while the sequoia brown marble tiles on the floor emphasize the asymmetrical patterns of the space.

JEFFREY HUTCHISON

Jeffrey Hutchison is a registered architect in New York and Connecticut and is also a regular contributor on retail trends. He obtained an architecture degree from Texas Tech. Over the years, he has been privileged to work for Peter Marino, where he oversaw the design of Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue store and its expansion to

Los Angeles and Chicago, and Polo Ralph Lauren, directing the in-house store design team, until opening his own firm.

Today, his firm, Jeffrey Hutchison and Associates, celebrates the 20 Year Mark of storytelling through design excellence. JHA boasts an impressive list of worldwide projects for clients such as DFS T Galleria in Macau, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, Peter Millar, Ippolita, Shinsegae International (Seoul), Palacio di Hierro (Mexico City), Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Donna Karan, Theory, Ralph Lauren, Loewe, Narciso Rodriguez, Ann Taylor, Nautica, Girbaud, Façonnable, Dooney & Bourke, HMX, and Bloomingdales.