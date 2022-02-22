Latest SDEA member survey finds a resilient market despite turbulent backdrop.

In spite of the currently unstable supply chain climate within the UK and the continuing battle with covid and inflationary pressures, SDEA is pleased to report a vote of confidence from within the display industry.

The latest SDEA survey reveals 66% of members experienced an increase in sales for the final six months of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020 – the average increase in sales being an encouraging 29%.

An additional 58% of respondents further reported an increase in sales in the second half of 2021 when compared to the first six months, with the average increase being 26%.

Encouragingly this upward trend looks set to continue. When asked to forecast their sales prospects for the first half of 2022, 50% of SDEA members expected their sales to rise by an average of 17%. In light of this sales increase a substantial section of the respondents had also increased their staff levels – 33% reported increasing their staff levels during the previous six months and 50% expect to employ extra staff in the coming six months.

This positive outlook has been despite price increases – 91% of members experienced increased supplier prices over the past six months with a 19% average rise. A further 73% expected supplier prices to rise over the next six months by a projected 11% average.

SDEA Director, Antony Behiels says, “It is extremely encouraging to see SDEA members’ sales continue to rise. From our survey responses the industry remains buoyant despite the volatile worldwide economy with the first half of 2022 looking healthy. However, it is evident that suppliers’ price inflation continues to impact members at an even greater scale than in recent years.”

SDEA is the UK’s leading industry body and provides excellent support for both its members and the retailer, together with over 75 years’ experience within the industry. SDEA is here to help and offers companies within the industry an excellent package of sales leads, discounts, endorsements and assistance.