MALO opens a new boutique in Kiev

The Florentine maison specializing in cashmere knitwear, opens a new boutique in Kiev, inside the prestigious Mandarin Plaza, in Bessarabska square.

The opening of this new flagship store in the Ukrainian capital confirms the unstoppable process of relaunching of the brand developed by the new Italian owners.

This new opening marks a new step in the relaunch process developed by the Italian property: «the Ukrainian market has always loved our brand and appreciates its quality and style. This new opening allows us to get in touch with an audience attentive to quality, to the real Made in Italy and to the warm and enveloping preciousness of our cashmere. Malo’s presence in Ukraine represents an important step as well as an honour. The honour of letting touch the suffused and delicate luxury of our all-Italian art», declares the President Walter Maiocchi.

In a delicate phase such as that of the recovery in the post-pandemic phase, the opening of a new boutique represents a positive sign for the Florentine company: «we are happy – declares the property – to bring our production to the city with golden domes, which we like to call Made in Malo. In fact, our garments are made in our factories in Campi Bisenzio, near Florence and Piacenza. Here, there are our historic looms and the artisans who create these small works of art. We are proud to bring the manufacturing expertise of our company to a city rich in history like Kiev».

With a 2020 closed with a turnover of 9 million, Malo aims to end 2021 with a turnover of around 12 million, thanks to the online boutique but also to the physical openings that allow to «live the Malo experience, touching our fine yarns and our precious garments. A real sensory world where you can perceive our quality».

