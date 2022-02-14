MANGO opens a new flagship store in London

The London flagship store feature the new Mediterranean store concept.

The store is located at 223-235 Oxford Street, one of busiest shopping streets in the world. This store transfer the previous flagship store, located in premises adjoining the new store, to premises with a layout better suited to the new Mediterranean-inspired store concept the firm has begun to implant in its stores.

The aim is to create a functional, relaxed and welcoming space that promotes and simplifies the interaction between the customer and store staff, as well as improving the distribution of collections and the store layout.

This is the first store in the United Kingdom to feature the new Mango store concept, which incorporates various elements reminiscent of Mediterranean style and culture, in order to reflect the essence of the brand. Warm tones and neutral colour tones predominate, and are combined with traditional, artisanal, sustainable and natural materials.

The new store has a surface area of 1,400 sqm and a total of three floors, on which the Woman, Man and Kids lines will be sold. Sustainability, energy efficiency and architectural integration within the setting are key elements in the design and construction of the new store concept Mango has developed. Consequently, these new stores feature energy-efficient lighting and temperature control systems as well as sustainable materials, such as natural paints.

The store also have an area for attending to and offering advice to Mango customers. In this area, they will be able to discuss with staff their preferences, opinions and expectations of the brand, and also resolve any queries that arise during their shopping experience. Furthermore, as part of its commitment to omni- channel retailing, the new London store also feature an area for its click & collect service.

This store opening take the total number of Mango stores in the United Kingdom to 43. It is further evidence of the brand’s excellent performance in the UK market, as it comes after the recent opening of a new store in Edinburgh. The next 12 months are also promising, given that another 5 store openings are planned across the country.

by