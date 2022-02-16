RemaDays trade fair postponed! 23-25 March 2022

The International Trade Fair RemaDays Warsaw 2022 will be held on March 23-25, 2022.

The visitors who have already registered are informed that the badges received with the date 16-18.02.2022 are also valid for the NEW DATE of RemaDays in March. There is no need to register again.

If you want to visit the fair, please register by using the registration form. How does registration work? In the form you enter a unique code: RDW021, which entitles you to free entry to the fair.

The exhibitors list for the 17th edition of RemaDays Warsaw is available at www.remadays.com. Plan your visit, read the exhibitors list and use the appointment tool.

The new exhibitors who joined last days are:

Sbs Spa (Italy), Rosnowski Gift (Poland), Wib Przedsiębiorstwo Prywatne (Poland), Poland On Air (Poland), Sopot Marriott Resort&Spa (Poland), Loft Kulinarny (Poland), Holoprint (Lithuania), Selco Doppler (Poland), Ino, D.O.O., Ziri (Slovenia)