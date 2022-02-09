Existing originally only in cyberspace a motorcycle equipment store took a next logical step and presented itself to the real world, thanks to Bad Reputation.

Physical presence allowed the brand to become more tangible, accessible and form strong emotional connections with their customers.

Bad Reputation architects designed a space that underscored the most important values of the brand: freedom, independence and a unique attitude.

BikerStore’s flagship store in Moscow is their first retail space in Russia, a modern and welcoming location reflecting on everything “moto” but indirectly

For this project the designers took inspiration from the modern city life, buildings and underpasses.

Concrete, natural wood, ceramic tiles, profile metal and metal grid were used for finishing. Gray and orange in equipment colors are well balanced, create a technological feeling and can be freely used in the many elements of that interior.

Bespoke equipment and items can serve multiple purposes. Have been experimented with various materials to create unique and functional furniture pieces. For instance, the completely unusual use of metal mesh as a sofa frame, and the concrete building blocks used as a table base.

Unified graphic design complements the general design and allows the delivery of messages via slogans and calls to action. All of that helps to maintain a cohesive experience, creating the right mood and emotional feedback from shoppers and visitors.

Location: Moscow, Russia

Area: 200 sqm

Design: Bad Reputation

Designer: Alex Feskov

Photo courtesy: Sergey Melnikov

