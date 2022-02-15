Victor Vasilev designs a total black showroom for Antrax IT in Milan

Officially opened during Milan Design Week 2021, the interior of the showroom bears the signature of architect Victor Vasilev. The space is almost museum-like, suspended in time, and the envelope dialogues with the most famous radiators in the history of Antrax IT .

The ‘Black & White’ image of Antrax IT, that has inaugurated last year an important restyling in marketing and communication tools, dresses in its aesthetic essentiality also the new mono-brand showroom in via San Damiano 5, Milan, in the heart of Durini / Monforte district.

Black and White are the two “non-colors” that also in this new context tell the story of the company’s radiators which, thanks to the unique combination of design, energy saving, sustainability and high performance, have contributed to revolutionize the world of heating furniture.

For the interior of the space, over 180 sqm on two levels with two windows facing the street, overlooking the prestigious context of via Santa Cecilia, has been appointed the architect Victor Vasilev, designer of Flaps radiator.

The space is not just a showroom to host the numerous collections, but a container for hosting events and exhibitions, even connected with the world of cinema and art. The products – designed by international renowned designer including Piero Lissoni, Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, Daniel Libeskind, Dante O. Benini and Victor Vasilev as well – are presented along the walls, occupying only the perimeter parts of the area, in an almost museum-like approach, leaving the guests the possibility to move freely inside the space or easily adapt it to other uses.

The Project

The envelope of the new Antrax IT showroom is a continuous, distinct background: along the walls, partially covered by a boiserie that creates depth and a play of lights and shadows, the radiators, proposed in the same tone of black or in matt white, become the protagonists.



Best sellers as Serie T, Waffle, Android, Byobu, Flaps, Tubone, Teso, occupying the ground floor and the basement, characterized by the same design language. Both the ambiences are enriched by De Padova furnishing, Flos lighting, Resstende technical roller blinds and a few marble accessories. The boiserie, surmounted by linear LED, merges with the top of the wall and the false ceiling, in black.

On the ground floor, a large counter, completely covered in black Marquina marble, focuses the attention as center piece, in front of a metal staircase leading to the lower floor where there are a second counter, a large meeting table and the material library. Here is presented all the Antrax IT range of finishes and models, that can be selected in over 200 color variants and with different possibilities in sizes.

by