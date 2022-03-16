Back To Homepage
“BIOMBO” POPUP STORE FOR NU HÜ IN NEW YORK

“BIOMBO” POPUP STORE FOR NU HÜ IN NEW YORK

📅16 Marzo 2022, 14:00
TESTO ITALIANO

Biombo is the dream of building a space with a single piece, with a single gesture.

This temporary store posed the challenge of building a space that offered a memorable shopping experience and at the same time aroused environmental awareness in the visitor.

Biombo, temporary store for NU HÜ in New York

The clothing collection that is presented is made up of basic but sophisticated garments, with a wide range of colors inspired by New York City, and 100% ecological.

The project tries to transfer these values to the space: the store is built entirely with recycled cardboard, and uses the identity color range of the city with which the brand has been working.

Biombo, temporary store for NU HÜ in New York

A folding and self-supporting cardboard element is designed, which once deployed in the premises distributes the space generating small spaces that order the collection on the sides, while offering a spatial experience playing with perspective: a sequence of identical porticoes zigzag to the bottom, and they are perforated from end to end, opening steps that decrease as you advance towards the bottom, generating not only a sequence of routes but also a visual impact from the street that becomes a powerful attractor for people of New York.

Location West Broadway, Soho, New York
Project Studio Animal & Cartonlab
Photos courtesy Michael Vahrenwald

by AN shopfitting magazine no.167 ©

Related posts:

  1. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM Pop-Up-Store, Tokyo
  2. The pop up store, a retail survey.
  3. The first Ikea Italian pop up store in Rome.
  4. YSL Beauty Hotel in Paris.
  5. Tiffany & Co opens men’s dedicated pop-up store in New York City
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
pop-up storetemporary store

Related Articles