“BIOMBO” POPUP STORE FOR NU HÜ IN NEW YORK

Biombo is the dream of building a space with a single piece, with a single gesture.

This temporary store posed the challenge of building a space that offered a memorable shopping experience and at the same time aroused environmental awareness in the visitor.

The clothing collection that is presented is made up of basic but sophisticated garments, with a wide range of colors inspired by New York City, and 100% ecological.

The project tries to transfer these values to the space: the store is built entirely with recycled cardboard, and uses the identity color range of the city with which the brand has been working.

A folding and self-supporting cardboard element is designed, which once deployed in the premises distributes the space generating small spaces that order the collection on the sides, while offering a spatial experience playing with perspective: a sequence of identical porticoes zigzag to the bottom, and they are perforated from end to end, opening steps that decrease as you advance towards the bottom, generating not only a sequence of routes but also a visual impact from the street that becomes a powerful attractor for people of New York.

Location West Broadway, Soho, New York

Project Studio Animal & Cartonlab

Photos courtesy Michael Vahrenwald

