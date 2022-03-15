Canali in London: a flagship store conceived as a treasure trove of elegance

Sinuous profiles, fine materials and formal balance: the display space designed by Hangar Design Group for the Italian luxury icon combines the features of Milanese residential architecture with the refined character of the Mayfair district.

The new flagship store opened by Canali, the iconic Italian luxury brand of tailored menswear, is located on the corner of New Bond Street and Brooks Street, in the UK capital. Conceived by the strategic design studio Hangar Design Group, the interior design project brings together the aesthetic style of the Canali fashion house with refined simplicity and spatial and material quality, along with fine materials and references to the architecture of Milan.

The project focused on restyling the brand’s identity by introducing a more contemporary dimension to the display space dedicated to menswear while maintaining balance and formal simplicity.

Hangar Design Group has given the store a new look by conveying an atmosphere of elegance and tailoring with an exclusive and distinctive refined style. The display space, visible from the street, dialogues with the urban context, offering a showcase for the city that entices you to enter. Airy spaces are dedicated to displaying tailored products in the area historically regarded as the most luxurious in London and devoted to prêt-à-porter purchases: Mayfair. .

A fluid space for a stylish experience

The Canali flagship store is an open and fluid environment on two floors, with light structures that allow customers to move around easily. The space is bright and defined by curved volumes and rounded shapes. Sculptural elements, such as the scenic staircase, complete the skilfully composed “tailor-made” setting.

Elegantly decorated, the boutique, spreading over 310 square metres, is an ode to the magnificent Milanese residential architecture of the early to mid-20th century. References to Milan can be found in the rounded lines, sinuous profiles, shiny marble and smooth textures of the store, which looks like a treasure trove, where two cities, Milan and London, meet.

Reflecting the grandeur of the Mayfair district, where it is located, the centrepiece of the entrance hall is a nine-light Peggy lamp by Vistosi. Originally designed by Hangar Design Group for the Peggy Gugghenheim Collection on the Grand Canal in Venice, it has been enhanced with a mosaic covering of green velvet tiles. The veined marble surfaces, with their light colours, contrast with the horizontal bands of American walnut, a reference to the architectural heritage of New Bond Street.

The upper floor houses a VIP Room, where customers can make a “Su Misura” appointment. This made-to-measure service, available all year round at the boutique, therefore becomes even more exclusive in order to meet the brand’s high production standards.

“We wanted to create a brighter and more ethereal atmosphere, which extends the existing space and amplifies its volumes,” says the architect Alberto Bovo of Hangar Design Group. “Our commitment was to translate the DNA of a company of excellence like Canali into a site-specific project, dialoguing with the urban context and enhancing the brand.” “London is one of our major markets and an attractive showcase for our customers,” adds Stefano Canali, the President and CEO. “This prestigious location combines attractive historic exteriors with modern infrastructures, in keeping with the highest and most sophisticated retail standards. The space will allow customers to fully experience the Canali world and discover our extensive range of products. Despite the current situation, we remain positive about the future and continue to invest in initiatives and projects similar to this one, which will support the development of the brand in the long term.”

Hangar Design Group makes a further mark on the world of design: active for 40 years in the fields of product design, art direction and creating brand identities for major Italian and international brands, the multidisciplinary studio has left a lasting impression on Italian aesthetic culture. The group has used its interpretative skills to nurture the entrepreneurial, stylistic, manufacturing and brand paths that are part of our shared culture.

The multidisciplinary studio Hangar Design Group has always focused on giving shape, through strategic design, to unique and valuable brand experiences. Founded in 1981 in Mogliano Veneto by the architects Alberto Bovo and Sandro Manente, the studio is now a group of architects and designers who combine creative ability, quality processes and executive effectiveness to enhance uniqueness and brand identity. This is achieved by designing retail spaces, consumer products, brand identities, communication tools, installations and digital environments. With offices in Milan, New York and Shanghai, Hangar Design Group stands out for its multidisciplinary and international approach to design, supporting large and small companies from the most diverse sectors in the process of defining their identity. The studio has won many international awards, including the Compasso d’Oro in 2011 for its innovative concept of a mobile home.

Canali has been an icon of tailor-made Italian luxury and men’s elegance for more than 85 years. Since 1934, the company has been promoting the values of Made in Italy excellence through its artisan know-how, creating tailored masterpieces of exceptional fit and comfort, with a perfect balance of features that combines culture and history with style and taste.

A family-run business now in its third generation, Canali is a modern design and manufacturing group with its own production facilities, all located in Italy, and with more than 1,500 employees worldwide.

In addition to its 180 boutiques, a number that continues to grow, the brand can also be found in more than 1,000 retail shops in over 100 countries across the globe. The Canali Tailoring Principle is based on innovation in order to achieve aesthetic perfection.

Its styles are continuously renewed with meticulous attention to detail and using high-quality fabrics. For a truly customised experience, Canali offers its “Su Misura” service, combining the expertise of Made to Measure specialists and the skill of master tailors to create exclusive suits, jackets, dress shirts and trousers using the finest fabrics and materials, all handcrafted in Italy.





by