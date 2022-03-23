Back To Homepage
Chow Tai Fook “Jewelria” – Pop-Up and Graffiti

📅23 Marzo 2022, 15:31
TESTO ITALIANO

The new store of the Chow Tai Fook store chain “Jewelria” is located inside the Parkview Green in Beijing.

The Parkview Green is a shopping center with a strong artistic propensity, which presents inside countless sculptures of different styles.

From this particular characteristic, the designers of the studio One Plus Partnership took inspiration, applying to the original concept of the “Jewelria” -based on graffiti– the artistic style of the location.

In fact, for this store have been specially designed different sculptures with the theme of the human senses: sight, hearing, touch, smell, taste and perception, which are used as exhibitors for jewelry.

Inside the space have been inserted pop-ups that integrate the exhibition, recreational and shopping functions. The theme of hand-drawn graffiti patterns is found on the walls, carpets and upholstery of sofas.

Large windows allow the shop to fully integrate with the other sculptures in the shopping center, thus elevating the artistic atmosphere compared to other traditional shops.

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP
Location Parkview Green Shop, Beijing
Design One Plus Partnership Limited
Photos courtesy Jonathan Leijonhufvud & Jiangnan

by AN shopfitting magazine no.167 ©

