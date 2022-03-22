Back To Homepage
Kanvaz Pâtisserie in Bali

📅22 Marzo 2022, 12:50
Léon Design Agency signs the new space of the young French pastry chef Vincent Nigita

Located in the heart of Seminyak – Bali, Vincent Nigita took over the iconic tea bar of the Kanvaz hotel.

Léon Design Agency signs the new space of the young French pastry chef Vincent Nigita

For the launch of his new shop, Léon Design Agency has created a unique and lively customer experience.

Considering the dynamism of the man, the elegance of his work and the colorful pieces he crafted, Léon has designed a luxury concept using the fashion’s traditional atelier codes. The venue reminds of the Parisian atmosphere and style.

The striking blue monochrome color that runs all over the venue sends the customers to a unique journey where time stops and allows to highlight the pastries and deserts at their best.

Léon Design Agency signs the new space of the young French pastry chef Vincent Nigita

Léon Design Agency has decided to keep all the original industrial structure elements to emphasize their functionality and fully integrate them in the decors to balance the feminine and elegant touch with a more industrial and modern style. Generous curved shapes give a soft and intimate tone. They run all through the venue from the walls, the bar, and the displays to create a feeling of elegance and quality.

On the second floor, we chose to use cylinder shapes and high table to welcome the guest in a room which could be compared to Parisian boudoir. Mosaic tiles on the floor are used to showcase the levitation.

Léon Design Agency signs the new space of the young French pastry chef Vincent Nigita

Kanvaz Pâtisserie by Vincent Nigita
Location: Bali, Indonesia 
Design: Léon Design Agency 
Art Director: Pierre Jacquet 
Interior Designer: Alexia Dubus 
Photo credit: @supercoolstudiobali

by AN shopfitting magazine no.167 ©

