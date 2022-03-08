Qpokee’s flagship store in Sanlitun

Mainly targeting Gen Z, the 500sqm store features eight categories – beauty and personal care, clothing accessories, home appliances, creative toys, smart house appliances, creative stationery, food snacks and potted plants.

Spanning two stories inside Tongli Building, Qpokee Sanlitun flagship store is designed by CUN Design, with ‘industrial style’ to attract younger consumer groups.

“We took the style as a foundation for makeup, and added multi-factors based on confirming the whole style,” the design studio said. “We organically combined the art toy, IP color, Qpokee series, industrialisation, metallic sense, and structure into the unique ‘warm industry’ style of Qpokee.”

Qpokee’s signature tomato colour is featured throughout the store, while the largest area is dedicated to a large display window. The black steel plate integrates the colors of various products, while the lighting system highlights and presents products on different levels.

“In the space with high rent, we instead renovated and designed floor stairs linking the first and second floors, so that people can be better introduced into the large area.” – the design studio add.

The products are arranged in a logical layout, following sale movement lines, proportions and selling prices. According to CUN Design, at the night when Qpokee was opened, the store’s flow rate and sales data reached a historical peak within an hour.

Project Location: F1 Tongli Building, Sanlitun No. 43 North St., Chaoyang District, Beijing

Area: 500 sqm.

Chief Designer: Cui Shu

Design Team: Hou Longyang, Ma Chuan, Fu Lin, Wang Jizhou

Design Company: CUN Design

Photos courtesy: Wu qingshan, Shuangshuang