Quarta & Armando designed 3AM night bar in Foshan, China

Located in a historic area of Foshan, China, 3AM is a vibrant night bar that mixes history, industrial past, and color just like the city it is in.

3AM sprawls across three floors of a historic building in the Lingnan Tiandi district of Foshan, and includes a street-level entrance hall, a second main floor with bar and kitchen and a rooftop with an additional bar and DJ booth on the third floor.

The architectural intervention aimed at maintaining the original wall surfaces with the marks of the several restaurants that were hosted in the space, creating a common thread that runs through the floors of the bar.

The materials, such as steel, light tiles and glass blocks are constantly toying with natural and artificial lights that change during the day, adding visual and functional flexibility to the space.

An example of this are the ceiling lights of the main space, designed to resemble a giant alarm clock and which, in addition to illuminating the room, can be set to create special lighting effects during night events. Neon tubes and spotlights in the rooms and on the ceiling ensure the right ambient and atmosphere.

A key role in this project is played by the interior and exterior furniture designed by Quarta & Armando exclusively for the project: starting from the concept of public benches, the designers have developed modular steel elements that are modeled around the space and the customers’ slouching postures while enjoying the bar’s signature drinks.

On the rooftop, the floor lighting guides the visitor to enjoy the best view of the historic roofs and the greenery of the neighborhood. Here, the customized furnishings are scattered around the terrace like a green and metallic liquid poured from above and creating whimsical contrasts between fluid curves and straight lines.

Location Foshan, China

Design Quarta & Armando Architecture

Photos courtesy Peter Dixie