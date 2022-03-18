Attention, Advertising Trade Fair on the horizon!

On March 23rd the exceptional event for the advertising and printing industry RemaDays will take place in Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn.

The interest in the trade fair is great and it is growing all the time. Almost 500 exhibitors from Europe will present their offer! Representatives of the advertising industry want to take advantage of the first opportunity this year to meet and present their offer.

At the fair you can also learn about new ideas and solutions in connection with the changing reality and challenges faced by the advertising and printing industry. You can not miss this event. The list of exhibitors can be found here.