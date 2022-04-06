GARDENIA ORCHIDEA, the iconic appeal of italian design

Luxury materials and wallpaper-style decorations are the themes of the new collections presented by Gardenia Orchidea at Coverings 2022.

At Coverings (Las Vegas, 5 to 8 April), Gardenia Orchidea is presenting LA MARMOTECA and ICONS, the sophisticated new porcelain stoneware collections reflecting the latest interior design trends.

LA MARMOTECA

LA MARMOTECA is a kind of encyclopaedia of marble that uses cutting-edge ceramic technology to reproduce the fascinating stratified effect of natural stone. Available in 16 different types of marble, from ultra-classic through to the most inventive and brightly coloured versions, the collection aims to recreate the elegance of marble in the high-end residential, contract, hospitality and wellness sectors.

It comes in a range of different sizes, including 120×280 cm slabs, as well as several thicknesses and the three finishes Lux, Soft and Naturale.

ICONS

ICONS is a selection of iconic prints representing the unmistakeable Versace lifestyle through a series of graphic designs that have contributed to the success of the famous fashion house. The surfaces stand out for their exclusive textures, transforming the original fabric into brightly coloured ceramics with three-dimensional effects and precious metal accents. Available in 25 different designs in a 60×120 cm size, ranging from heritage graphics to the most modern designs, ICONS is the first luxury porcelain wall tile collection from Versace Ceramics.