MARZOTTO INTERIORS DEBUTS AT PROPOSTE

The new brand of Marzotto Lab becomes a single trademark for the companies Redaelli Velluti and Prosetex, presenting unique offerings of fabrics and velvets for the décor sector, in residential or contract applications with a constant focus on sustainability.

Craftsmanship and industrial know-how, sartorial excellence and a legacy of creativity. These are the factors that converge in Marzotto Interiors, the new trademark of Marzotto Lab, specialized in the design and production of fabrics for the world of interiors, and making its official debut from 26 to 28 April at Villa Erba (Cernobbio) during Proposte, the international fair on décor textiles.

Interpretation of the contemporary home through textiles is the mission of Marzotto Interiors which, merging the legacy of craftsmanship, production capacity and dynamism of the two historic brands Redaelli Velluti and Prosetex, owned by Marzotto Lab, presents a very wide-ranging collection for the furnishings sector, from jacquard to solid velvets, as well as jacquard weaves in cotton, wool, linen and other fibers. A peerless variety of offerings, in terms of creativity and versatility, within the current panorama of this sector.

The birth of the new trademark represents the culmination of a path begun a few years ago by Marzotto Group with the aim of concrete diversification in the field of furnishing fabrics and textile accessories for the home, confirming the company’s aim of all-around entry as a major reference point in the world of décor.

At the Proposte fair, Marzotto Interiors creates a booth to illustrate its ability to develop a complete range of product offerings, a true universe of fabrics to respond to the needs of various segments of the industry: from textile editors to furniture producers, all the way to the contract market.

Five corner displays where the various forms of Redaelli Velluti and Prosetex join forces to meet the needs of a great variety of contexts, from the home to the world of retail and hospitality, from indoor to outdoor settings.

With a captivating and luminous palette and a combination of solid-color and printed velvets, fur-effect plush velvets with a soft touch, and fabrics made with natural raw materials like hemp, linen and wool, the proposals for the Contemporary home create a welcoming modern atmosphere. On the other hand, the Classic line dresses up the domestic landscape in sophisticated patterns and weaves, with jacquard velvets and printed fabrics for a retro mood.

The ideas for contract applications have been developed to respond to all the various requirements of the sector, from the world of retail to that of hospitality, from yachting to the automotive industry.

Solid and jacquard velvets, solid-color fabrics and jacquards, with elegant, glamorous design, all FR (Flame Retardant) certified, in compliance with the standards of use in these sectors.

Finally, the outdoor fabrics opt for a more natural look, with dyed velvets and fabrics that echo the colors of the earth, including weaves in hemp, acrylic, polypropylene and polyester, flame retardant for outdoor use. Products that combine softness and comfort with remarkable performance for outdoor applications, to stand up to rain, UV rays, salt air, shifts of temperature and humidity.

The focus on sustainability, always a part of the company’s DNA, is an important factor in this presentation, permeating all the collections. From fabrics in recycled polyester dyed for outdoor use, to innovative fabrics and velvets with FR certification in recycled polyester, and “no waste” fabrics made in keeping with circular methods, starting with a process of recovery of yarns and velvets no longer in the collection, granting them a new life.

For Marzotto Interiors, the advantage of increased reliance on an integrated chain of supply and production translates into innovative flair and painstaking quality control, overseeing processes and resources in a sustainable perspective.

The company’s commitment takes concrete form from the outset, through careful evaluation of raw materials, which must comply with high standards for GOTS and BCI certification, and GRS certified fabrics, leading to reduction of the carbon footprint through the elimination of chemical dyes and substances, and a constant focus on energy savings (also through the use of renewable sources), reducing water consumption and reutilizing production waste.

Marzotto Lab is a division of Gruppo Marzotto, operating in the world of natural fibers, wool, cotton and linen, and the field of velvets and home furnishing fabrics. The company contains the following brands: Lanerossi (interior textile complements), Redaelli (velvet for furnishings and apparel), Prosetex (furnishing fabrics), Tessuti di Sondrio (fabrics for apparel), Nuova Tessilbrenta (fabrics for apparel), Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale (yarns for furnishing and fashion fabrics).