Esoteriko signs the new concept for Coco & Lola.

A new retail concept for Coco & Lola Fashion Boutique in the beachside Sydney suburb of Manly, intended to reflect the already established brands’ look and feel, with a fresh perspective rooted in context.

Materials played a big part- as both a textural backdrop and as significant ‘insertions’. The designers’ intent was to maximise, soften and highlight the industrial shell of the building- utilising the scale to its fullest while imbuing the space with the brand’s ‘pink-ness’.

It was important to connect to the coastal locale- light filled and casual . Pink sand fills the shopfront, sandstone boulders fused throughout as propping and joinery elements.

Coco & Lola Boutique

Location Manly, Sydney

Design Esoteriko @esoteriko_interior

Photos courtesy Dave Wheeler

