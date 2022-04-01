Back To Homepage
📅01 Aprile 2022, 11:45
Esoteriko signs the new concept for Coco & Lola.

A new retail concept for Coco & Lola Fashion Boutique in the beachside Sydney suburb of Manly, intended to reflect the already established brands’ look and feel, with a fresh perspective rooted in context.

Materials played a big part- as both a textural backdrop and as significant ‘insertions’. The designers’ intent was to maximise, soften and highlight the industrial shell of the building- utilising the scale to its fullest while imbuing the space with the brand’s  ‘pink-ness’.

It was important to connect to the coastal locale- light filled and casual . Pink sand fills the shopfront, sandstone boulders fused throughout as propping and joinery elements.

Coco & Lola Boutique 
Location Manly, Sydney
Design Esoteriko @esoteriko_interior
Photos courtesy Dave Wheeler

