The 2022 edition of RemaDays Warsaw successfully closed.

The 17th edition of the Advertising and Printing Trade Fair RemaDays 2022 has come to an end.

Similarly to the previous editions, this one was also full of thrills, excitement, precious meetings and useful information gained during numerous lectures. Over the 3 days of the RemaDays trade fair the PTAK Warsaw Exhibition Centre in Nadarzyn attracted over 10 000 visitors.

483 exhibitors from Poland and abroad presented widely their offer in 11 sectors of advertising industry. The huge interest and high level of products, services and the RemaCongress agenda once again confirmed that RemaDays Warsaw is an international event that simply cannot be missed.

Between 23 and 25 March 2022, the capital of Poland became the capital of the world of advertising and printing for the seventeenth time. This year’s fair once again created an ideal opportunity to establish cooperation with reliable partners from the industry of promotional gifts and printing. Visitors could fill their time with meetings, getting to know the interesting and wide offer of exhibitors, as well as attending lectures given by leading specialists and, at the same time, enjoy all the facilities, contests and attractions provided by the Organizer.

The International Trade Fair for Advertising and Printing RemaDays Warsaw once again took place in the modern exhibition center in two halls: E and F, with an area of as much as 35 000 mq. Among the visitors an impressive number of 10 000 people. 483 exhibitors presented their offer in 11 trade fair sectors, such as: Gifts World, Textile Zone, Packaging Materials, Photo Creation, POS & Display, Lighting Systems, Outdoor Advertising, Event Show, Technology Park, Printing House IT & e-Solution. The visitors could get familiar with the latest solutions, technologies and products of potential customers and business partners from both domestic and foreign advertising and printing market. RemaDays Warsaw is, in the common opinion of the participants, an excellent opportunity for setting trends in the industry, establishing very fruitful contacts and further development of each brand and company present at the trade fair.

As in previous editions, also this year the Organizer made sure the guests enjoyed a wide range of amenities – from free shuttle bus transportation from the Warsaw Central Railway Station to the PTAK Warsaw Expo Centre in Nadarzyn, to a handy app facilitating navigation around the fair. After participating in numerous business meetings, both Visitors and Exhibitors were able to take advantage of the Relax Zone, where they could take a moment to breathe, eat and sip hot tea and coffee. The guests could also visit catering outlets – restaurants and cafés – spread over the total area of 2000 mq.

The series of lectures of the annual RemaCongress is, as always, an opportunity to broaden one’s knowledge, increase competences and learn about current issues of the industry and business in its broad sense presented by outstanding specialists and experts in their field. This time, the special guest was a coach, negotiator and YouTuber Krzysztof Sarnecki, who gave as many as 2 interesting speeches. What is more, the visitors could take part in lectures where the speakers discussed issues of advertising, marketing, printing and many others.

A lot of interest was also generated by the workshops organized at the stands, during which the Guests could acquire plenty of information on the practical and technical side of the exhibited products.

As every year, there were also numerous contests. On the first day of the event the winners of the Korony Reklamy 2022 contest were announced. The statuettes were handed out during the ceremonial Trade Fair Evening. The prizes were awarded in 4 categories:

– Manufacturer of promotional gifts

– Importer of promotional gifts

– Technology

– Out&InDoor

Click HERE to view the winners

Medals for innovation were also presented on the same day. The jury recognized the most innovative machines, equipment and solutions by awarding gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as special distinctions.

Click HERE to view the winners

However, this was not the end of the contest emotions. On the second day, at 2 p.m., the draw in the Lottery for visitors took place. The lucky winner became the owner of a Melitta coffee machine. Moreover, during the first two days the visitors to the fair had the opportunity to vote for the best catalog and gadgets. The results of Catalogue of the Year and Gifts of the Year contests were announced on the 3rd day of the fair during an official reception.

Click HERE to view the winners of Catalogue of the Year and HERE to view winners of Gifts of the Year.

The 17th edition of this highly acclaimed trade fair event demonstrates the importance of business meetings, especially in view of the dynamic changes taking place in Poland and worldwide. No industry benefits from downtime, let alone such a creative and colorful one as the advertising and printing industry. Development, openness to new – these are the slogans which have been promoting the RemaDays trade fair for a dozen or so years now and which once again gave a lot of positive energy and opportunities to the Participants. We would like to express our gratitude to all Exhibitors and Visitors, who together with us create this extraordinary celebration of advertising – see you next year!