Coca Cola opens first European fashion store in London.

Coca Cola has opened its first-ever flagship store in Europe featuring limited-edition fashion collaborations and a beverage bar to offer fans a “real magic” retail experience, following successful retail openings in the US.

The concept on Long Acre, Covent Garden, marks Coca Cola’s first standalone store in Europe and houses a range of limited-edition apparel collections, exclusive designer collaborations, gift items, and unique drinks creations, including a customisation centre to personalise cans.

The Coca Cola store will feature a mainline collection of fashion products designed by streetwear king Jeff Staple’s ‘Staple Pigeon’ label, alongside a range of fashion accessories such as hats, bags, and tech accessories.

Each month the store will also launch new limited edition product drops from local and global brands including Soho Grit, Alma de Ace, Bape, Herschel, Staple, Be@rbrick and Lee.

«Questo negozio è un’opportunità di fornire ai fan della Coca Cola una gamma premium di moda e oggetti da collezione e nuovi modi per provare i nostri drink – commenta Michelle Moorehead, vp of Licensing and retail di Coca Cola Company -. Grazie a una collezione di prodotti realizzati con materiali riciclati, ci offre anche una grande opportunità per condividere i nostri impegni di sostenibilità con le persone e portarle con noi nel nostro viaggio verso un mondo senza rifiuti

Photos courtesy Coca Cola