MODGI GROUP signs the project of the Italian restaurant BONA CAPONA

A portion of good rural Italy in Saint-Petersburg.

For the Italian restaurant BONA CAPONA in St. Petersburg, MODGI GROUP has thought of a bright and spacious interior, soaked with sun, where every detail is filled with coziness, warmness and family traditions.

The basis for planning becomes a rational zoning principle: the central composition of the hall with a column, decorated with ceramic tiles with some openwork, sofa seat assignment with accent cushions, big floor cachepots with sprawling olive trees.

Seats on the podium are emphasized with a light metal guard group with wood insertions, forming a separate territory for a comfortable stay of the guests. A niche with double sofas, lightshades caned of jute and wall finishing from shelly limestone, located behind a children’s room, complement the latter.

A bar counter with a massive oak tabletop borders and, at the same time, unites the main space with the bar zone. The massive table supports are finished with red mosaics. A bright colour accent, drawing attention and becoming a center of attraction.

Multiple wood details, customized objects produced under our sketches. The candelabra abat-jours made of thick jute rope and – simultaneously– elegant fine glass candelabra is a specific techniques, working on a contrast. Lots of attention has been paid to glost pottery with designs, rattan insertions, visual reflection of fine olive leaves.

To create a live, home interior of sentimental value a warm terracotta colour shade has been selected, making various materials, subjects and elements integral. Large panoramic windows admit abundant sunshine. A light and cordial ambience is setting in the restaurant.

Harmonic simplicity or simple harmony? Everyone decides on his/her own. A rare example of when a final result is higher than a sum of individual components.

Location: Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Architecture: MODGI Group

Area: 143 sqm

Photos courtesy: Anton Ivanov