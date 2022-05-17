Relaxing colors, subtle chromatic vibrations and natural details: this is Pietra di Bilbao, the new stone-effect porcelain stoneware collection by Iris Ceramica.

Pietra di Bilbao is the result of a skillful blend of research, expertise and technological innovation in absolute compliance with the strictest sustainability standards. It is a complete floor and wall covering project that brings together aesthetic appeal and the outstanding performance of porcelain stoneware by Iris Ceramica.

At first glance one can tell that its surface has all the natural charm and elegance of stone as it brings out the soft veins and original pigmentations of this material. Modern and familiar, with its classic shades it perfectly embodies everyday life thanks to its ability to adapt to different styles, from minimal and contemporary styles to more traditional and retro ones.

Pietra di Bilbao is available in 4 neutral shades: Bilbao Ice, bright and simple, Bilbao Sand, soft and welcoming, Bilbao Grey, refined and enigmatic, and Bilbao Black, sophisticated and assertive. It is available in two finishes: Soft, which is pleasant to the touch, and Natural, which, thanks to its non-slip properties, is well suited to outdoor applications, such as garden and patio flooring, as well as for use in areas where water is present, such as swimming pools, saunas and spas.

In addition to the 120×60, 60×60 and 60×30 cm formats, the 30×30 cm mosaic tile sheets and mosaic tesserae complement the offer, allowing for tone-on-tone installation or contrasting color combinations. They can be used for floors and walls, to embellish small parts of surfaces in living areas, bathrooms and kitchens or to enhance showcases and shelves in commercial spaces.

Pietra di Bilbao is versatile and can be easily matched with other materials to customize both residential and contract spaces. With its surfaces, it fully captures the appeal of natural stone, providing a sense of comfort and offering unprecedented visual and living experiences.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Material: Porcelain stoneware

Formats: 120×60, 60×60, 60×30 cm

Mosaic Tile Sheets: 30×30 cm, Mosaic 5 – 30×30 cm

Finish: Soft, Natural

Thickness: 9 mm

Colors: Bilbao Ice, Bilbao Sand, Bilbao Grey, Bilbao Black

