INTERIOR ARCHITECT DELPHINE GEBRAN DESIGNS THE AL MAYASS RESTAURANT IN ABU DHABI

For the Al Mayass restaurant project, Delphine Gebran is inspired by the pomegranate.

We often look to nature for inspiration, aiming at innovation and the improvement of architectural quality. This time the inspiring muse is the pomegranate, a brilliantly composed fruit.

The main central sitting area is inspired by the shape and form the pomegranate took once split open and the seeds were removed.

A blushing peach smooth membrane, is spreading out in space creating chambers that accommodate juicy red purple velvet booths located close to each other like the fruit seeds which was a symbol of abundance and unity of people..

Composing the space was like placing each unique pomegranate seed in its own dedicated spot to form an integrate complete work of art with the right mix of colors materials and textures. A warm wooden floor in contrast with blushing peach matt colored walls and membrane gathering juicy velvet furniture that ranges from brownish yellow to red color.The whole space is enlighten by gleaming red orange table lamps attached to the central sitting area like seeds.

Guests are welcomed in a sophisticated area with a custom-designed midnight blue and brass counter contrasted with ruby colored seed poufs in a playful setting . Both colors gathered in a kitsch tailor-made pomegranate wallpaper that gives an accent to the space.

The customer will enjoy a different dining and space experience while sitting inside the fruit on the booths in the central element, or on the modular tables around. Both sitting areas gathered fluidly in an oriental décor full of arches .



Delphine Gebran

Location Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi.

Design Delphine Gebran Interior Architect

Delphine Gebran Interior Architect is an interior design studio gathering a dynamic team where creativity is our daily energy. The offices are located in Beirut since 2010 and specialized in both residential and hospitality design in Middle East and Africa. As an avant-gardist and innovator, Delphine Gebran gained her position in the market proposing audacious interiors that provoke emotional interactions in a space where design meets function.

