Interior of ice cream shop Ještě Jednu in the centre of Brno.

The ice cream shop designed by Holky rády architekturu is situated in the centre of Brno on the Minoritská street in one of the old apartment buildings in the city centre.

The space is made by vaults and is quite small. This was the main challenge to fit all the kitchen necessities in. The task was to create an ice cream shop with a workroom background, ice cream bar, freezer and coffee corner.

The concept works with genius loci, uses the vaults and arcs and refers to the origin of Italian product at the Czech place. The space of the preparation kitchen and the ice cream bar are divided by a glass partition. People behind the glass become the alchemists who prepare the frozen delicatessen.

The ice cream bar with its shape and texture also refers to Roman history and becomes the fundamental object of the space. The front part of the shop is made with in-built freezing box with ice cream boxes.

The details are stainless sinks that resemble the street fountains of south European states. You can wash your hands as you enter the shop before eating the ice cream, behind the bar the sink serves as hygienic sink for stuff. This space was fun! Playing with three words – reference, reflection and arc. Every time you enter there is something new that catches your sight. Come in!

Location: Brno, Czech Republic

Client: Ještě Jednu

Architects: Holky rády architekturu

Author: Barbora Kudelová

Graphic design: Steezy Studio

Photographer: Barbora Kudelová