LANCÔME AND HELENA RUBINSTEIN GENERATE ATTENTION TOGETHER AT DUBAI AIRPORT.

At the CBU12 terminal in Dubai Airport, the German shopfitter MOprojects has created an appealing space.

Planning shops at airports is always a special challenge for brands, designers and shopfitters. In travel retail, it is important to present one’s own products in an appealing way in the smallest possible space. In direct competition with other well-known brands, the brand must ensure that no customer passes by the shop unnoticed. In addition, special security and safety precautions apply at airports, which is why many additional aspects have to be taken into account during the planning stage.

In order to make ideal use of the space, L’Oréal Travel Retail has opted for a combination of shop furniture. Both brands remain true to their CI. While Lancôme’s backwalls and free-standing units are in gold and black, Helena Rubinstein presents itself in white and cream tones, with small accents in silver and gold.

The Helena Rubinstein skincare and creams are attractively staged in individual showcases and LED rings illuminated with small spotlights, Lancôme’s most popular fragrance “La vie est belle” is surrounded by sparkling crystals, the Absolue skincare range is presented in front of an elaborate golden rose and a high backwall with screens presenting appealing product videos.

The shop also has a small make-up table where customers can use the Lancôme Shadefinder (skin scanner) to choose the perfect foundation for themselves. Although the designs of the cosmetic brands have not been mixed, the overall picture here is harmonious. This way, they can generate the attention of potential customers together instead of competing with each other.

MOprojects

With the combined expertise of MOprojects GmbH, of the branch MOprojects Ltd and sister company Schwanekamp Interior, manufactures first-class interior furnishings. Based on more than 115 years of knowledge and experience, as a specialist offers discerning business customers all-round high-quality project support and handling.

