Palm Angels opens new store in Milan at Via Verri

After Las Vegas and Miami, Palm Angels has opened its third store on Milan’s Via Verri. The units marks the brand’s first store in Italy and Europe, and a milestone for the street-inflected fashion label.

“It is a place with two souls: on one hand we see the classic bourgeois vibe of Milan, my city, on the other the brutalist aesthetic typical of Los Angeles buildings, where it all started,” Francesco Ragazzi said.

The 1,614 square-foot store, conceived by Palm Angels’ creative director Francesco Ragazzi and French architectural firm Gilles & Boissier covers three floors.

CONCEPT STORE

On the ground floor, geometric lines, glossy surfaces and a palette of cold tones dominate. A granite staircase leads to the basement, a warm and enveloping space, evocative of Californian landscapes.

The second floor features walnut wood paneling and rough concrete walls, oak beams on the ceiling and granite tiled flooring. Furniture was designed by Gilles & Boissier, except for the folk aesthetics of Christian Astuguevieille’s artistic seating. The store has a predominantly minimalistic and industrial tinge, accented by color splashes such as hot pink for a fun and contemporary touch.

The collection is displayed haphazardly on shelves, metal displayers and wooden cabinets highlighting signature pieces. Palm Angels’ first home collection drop, including pillows, blankets, notebooks, candles and other accessories, is also available at the unit.