Back To Homepage
STUDIO NA DESIGNS THE MIGÖ FLAGSHIP STORE IN GUADALAJARA

STUDIO NA DESIGNS THE MIGÖ FLAGSHIP STORE IN GUADALAJARA

📅10 Giugno 2022, 13:27
TESTO ITALIANO

Migö is an outdoor/streetwear fashion brand located in Guadalajara, México.

Migö wants to bring urban design into the trail running/outdoor community with highly designed collections and merchandise that are not only beautiful, but highly functional on the go. 

Studio Na designs the Migö flagship store in Guadalajara

The proposal for Migö was trying to use hard, industrial materials (concrete, steel, mirrors) and mix them with raw, natural materials (granite store, wood, planting) bringing the city into the woods.

Studio Na designs the Migö flagship store in Guadalajara

The Migö crew use the store as a design hub/office/social media hub, with the interiors reflecting this and create various “instagram spots” that could help the team speak to their audience about new merch.

Studio NA

Studio NA is an interior design and branding studio specialized in commercial experience design. Main goal is to define “commercial experience design” by creating create architectural projects, interior design projects and branding projects from the ground up.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.168 ©

Related posts:

  1. (SO)What Chengdu by Various Associates | Free Soul on the Stage
  2. HAYDON Hangzhou by Various Associates – Poetic and fantastic elements
  3. SND concept store designed by Various Associates
  4. Changeable Fashion Boutique
  5. NIWAKA Tokyo, Ginza.
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazineretail designstore design

Related Articles