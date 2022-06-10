Studio Na designs the Migö flagship store in Guadalajara

Migö is an outdoor/streetwear fashion brand located in Guadalajara, México.

Migö wants to bring urban design into the trail running/outdoor community with highly designed collections and merchandise that are not only beautiful, but highly functional on the go.

The proposal for Migö was trying to use hard, industrial materials (concrete, steel, mirrors) and mix them with raw, natural materials (granite store, wood, planting) bringing the city into the woods.

The Migö crew use the store as a design hub/office/social media hub, with the interiors reflecting this and create various “instagram spots” that could help the team speak to their audience about new merch.

Studio NA is an interior design and branding studio specialized in commercial experience design. Main goal is to define “commercial experience design” by creating create architectural projects, interior design projects and branding projects from the ground up.

by