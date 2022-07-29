Blondie offers the collections of the most important brand on the Italian and international scene such as Prada, Balenciaga, Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana, Burberry, Moncler, Off White and many others.

The 214 sqm store located in Savona, designed by Gonzalez Haase AAS, is housed in a historic building dating back to the mid-19th century. Built to be a hospital, it has a large room 6.60 m high.

The constraints of historical protection led the designers not to intervene on the body of the building, adding all the technical elements and functional systems detached from it, thus creating an almost non-permanent project.

The focal point of the project is a large and indefinite mirror element that occupies the whole center of the room, dominating the entire space from above and reflecting all objects and movements through its materiality.

A powerful lighting system, made as a separate layer and installed above the fixtures, illuminates and emphasizes the original beauty of the room. The ceiling becomes a reflector by relaying the light to the entire store.

Location Savona, Italy

Design Gonzalez Haase AAS

Area 214 sqm

Photos courtesy DSL Studio di Delfino Sisto Legnani

