Clap Studio recreates a sunset on the beach at Baovan RESTAURANT

Less than a year ago Nacho Sal and his partners contacted Clap Studio. They had just created the first home-delivered artisanal bao company in their hometown and had the dream of opening the first bao restaurant in Valencia. They had been living and traveling for years around Asia, America and Africa and with the same adventurous spirit they created Baovan, a project clearly inspired by the surfing and exploring lifestyle of all the partners who have given life to this project.

For Clap Studio challenge was to create an experience in accordance with the spirit and personality of Baovan, a brand linked to the sea and with a very specific brand claim “Beers, beach and baos”.

The goal was to transport the user to a beach from where to watch the sunset and enjoy some handmade baos, so created a whole experience around it.

The space has been divided into three distinct areas that the user discovers when entering. From the outside we discover “the forest”, a porch full of ropes that fall from the ceiling representing a dense vegetation. Once the user crosses the forest he discovers the beach and its sunset.



A screen in the shape of a half-moon attracts the user’s eyes. This screen programmed by Vitamin Studio recreates the colors of a sunset and is programmed to match its duration to a dinner service.

The interior shows a constant duality of colors that takes us in and out of the water. On the ceiling the designers have created a blanket of clouds that brings a magical atmosphere to the interior reflecting the lights of the sunset that is in constant movement. Baovan hides one more area, a reserved area for 10 people where you can have dinner in the moonlight.

Round and crescent shapes are repeated throughout the space inspired by the shape of the bao bread. From the windows that connect the exterior to the interior, to the lighting installation, to the Baovan chairs designed exclusively for the restaurant that represent the shape of an open bao bread.

Location: Valencia, Spain

Design: Clap Studio

Photos courtesy: Daniel Rueda

