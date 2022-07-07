KITON BOUTIQUE OPENING IN NEW YORK

At the end of July, the new Kiton flagship store at 692 Madison Avenue, designed by the architects of the Italian studio B+ Architects, will open to the public.

The boutique is located in a strategic position, in the Luxury Shopping Street of New York, adjacent to Hermes, an area in continuous transformation, which confirms the climate of great liveliness and ferment.

The store covers about 200 square meters, on two levels, and will have a large space dedicated to the women’s product.

The path through the store is a new and intriguing experience offered to visitors, who will live a place instead of a succession of products, customers will be able to feel “at home” Kiton, in maximum comfort.

B+ Architects is continuing to develop numerous other projects of the brand. New York will be followed by London, Zurich and other important locations by the end of the year.