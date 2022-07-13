SICAM: a highly interesting 2022 edition is on its way for an international furniture industry that’s buzzing with excitement

With exhibition spaces already sold out and a growing waiting list

Pordenone will host from 18th till 21st October the 13th edition of SICAM that promises to be packed full of ideas for an international furniture industry that is increasingly lively and in constant search of innovation, stimuli and relationships: a world of industry professionals who are keen to see each other and compare notes at the events that count.

The exhibition complex’s ten halls are all occupied, and this year there will be a new expansion to the exhibition space thanks to an extension of Hall 8, which will make it possible to respond to the significant increase in demand for participation that has again been recorded this year.

“We are looking forward to a truly significant trade fair,” said Carlo Giobbi, organiser of SICAM, “and this is also reflected in the fact that today, with still four months to go, we have a large waiting list of companies interested in exhibiting. We have already confirmed the participation of the major players in every product sector, and this year we are also witnessing the return of major multinationals to the exhibition. I believe that the solid participation of all these companies at SICAM 2022 is the best response that the components and accessories sector could give after the challenges and uncertainties of the last two years”.

The same data recently communicated by Federlegno Arredo on the performance of the national furniture industry make it easy to understand the reason for this expectation for SICAM: the first quarter of the current year closed with a 24.5% increase in sales for the entire national furniture supply chain compared to the same period in 2021, with the domestic market growing by 27.2% and foreign sales up by 21%. This consolidates the results achieved in the record year of 2021 for the sector, which recorded a production turnover of 49 billion (of which 18 billion was exports), with exports in particular seeing a significant recovery (up by 9.3% compared to 2019 for furniture-lighting and up by 7.3% for the entire supply chain).

This year, more than ever, SICAM will therefore be the appointment par excellence for designers and professionals in the international furniture industry. The interest registered at the various stages of the exhibition’s foreign promotion tour has been very telling in this sense. In the past few months SICAM has been present at all the major trade fairs across the continents: from KBB in Birmingham, England, to Fimma-Maderalia in Valencia, Spain, and Technomebel in Sofia, Bulgaria, as regards Europe; and then Interzum Bogotà in Colombia and the recent Indiawood in Bangalore, India. Next stops on the tour will be Formobile in São Paulo, Brazil, Fitecma in Buenos Aires and the IWF in Atlanta, USA.

On the international market front, this year SICAM will also see the presence of designers, architects, buyers and journalists from all over the world, which has been put in place on four continents. From the Americas, arrivals are expected from the United States, Canada and Mexico; expected from Africa are Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa; and then there is Australia and New Zealand, and the Caucasian Republics of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. A fundamental showcase, but also a gateway to new markets and customers. For SICAM, the expectation is to consolidate the one hundred-plus diverse origins of furniture professionals that have already featured for years in Pordenone, and thereby guarantee the companies attending an extensive and, above all, qualified international visibility at the highest level.

“Constant growth is one of the characteristics that have marked the entire history of SICAM: and this edition is no exception,” continued Carlo Giobbi. “Overall, we are seeing that the international furniture market has recovered well. As a result, many new business opportunities will be created in Pordenone once again this year among exhibiting companies and professionals visiting from all over the world. The format of our exhibition, whose style and atmosphere are so conducive to the development of personal relationships, remains in this sense a guarantee that is recognised and appreciated every time by the entire international furniture industry”.