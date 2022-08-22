Indice Optical Store by Labzona Architecture Studio

Back To Homepage
Designed by Labzona Architecture Studio, the boutique is located in Cortina d’Ampezzo, venue for 2026 Winter Olympics

A unique and heterogeneous space that, as in the previous stores in Brescia and Forte dei Marmi, highlights and dialogue with the existing space without covering or distorting it.

The custom made furnishings are interspersed with some design elements laid on the original recovered floor. The ceiling beams dialogues with the exposed aluminum reticular structure where the LED lamps have been hung up.

Mirrors and colored curtains gives rhythm to walls , which become the backdrop to geometric elements and stones for the eyewear displays. In the background, a corrugated metal and polycarbonate wall delimits the visiting room.

At the center of the space is a monolithic storage unit covered with Alpi lignum, designed by Ettore Sotsass. The layout is completed by the terrace sofa designed by Ubald Klug for De Sede and the Pipistrello lamps by Gae Aulenti.

LABZONA

Giovane studio di Architettura con sede a Brescia e a Milano. Si occupa di progettazione e ricerca architettonica e urbana, progettazione di interni e arredamento. Diversi i premi vinti in concorsi nazionali e internazionali. 

