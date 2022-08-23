Renovating an old workshop in minimal pop style

The last project, signed by Puccio Collodoro Architetti, consisting in the restoration of an old workshop transformed into an american burger shop, is surely one of the project that better express the concept of MINIMAL POP, term coined by the two young founders of the studio and identifying their approach to the projects.

Geometric rigor and colorful explosion are the aspects distinguishing the last project located in Palermo, in one of the most important streets of the city night life.

In this area is not simple to get noticed, especially if we are talking about commercial businesses, but with “Another Burger” the two young architects designed a space that draws the attention of everyone who passes by: it’s a very small space, just 30 mq, characterized by the yellow color, boldly used to color the floor, the walls and the ceiling to recreate a box, crossed by a conceptual corridor made clear by a flooring in black and white herringbone marble tiles.

The effect is amplified by the use of a system of metal arcs, recalling the idea of Borromini’s false perspective, creating an optic illusion that amplifies space perception.

The system ends with a sales counter, also framed in one of the arcs, and defined by the use of a metallic mesh with the logo colors.

The space is enhanced by the use of leds and neons, that in addition to ephatazing the details, create a graphic composition recalling those of american fast foods of the sixties

Another Burger

Location: Palermo

Area: 30 mq

Design: Puccio Collodoro Architetti

Construction company: Salerno Francesco Adamo

Photos courtesy: Puccio Collodoro Architetti