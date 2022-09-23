Armani Exchange unveils new London store

The Armani Group continues to reinforce its A|X Armani Exchange presence in Europe with a third sales point in London, located on Regent Street. It follows recent openings in Milan, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Located in the former Zara Home shop at 129-131 Regent Street, the new store is Armani Exchange’s third retail location in London and fourth in the UK.



The façade’s entrance has been preserved in its original condition and is surmounted by a large window and a balcony on the upper floor, drawing attention to an illuminated A|X logo.

The space features five store windows and as many loggia balconies characterised by Art Nouveau decorations. The store extends over

3,121 sq ft across two levels connected by a spiral staircase.



Women’s clothing, accessories, eyewear and watches are presented on the ground floor, while the men’s collections are showcased on the first floor.

The store follows the same concept as the other new-gen spaces and was designed by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with his team of architects, with the usual focus on keeping environmental impact to a minimum when choosing materials, finishes, and lighting, and keeping the internal structure unchanged.



It noted all metal and glass elements are removable, reusable and recyclable. Lighting, which uses the latest generation LED technology, has been conceived to minimise waste.





Meanwhile, its minimal design -conveys a sense of fluidity and modernity- with oak-effect slats for walls also providing support for product shelving. Pale stone-effect floors amplify the space and contrast its black ceiling.



Cutting-edge systems and technologies are designed to make the shopping experience unique. The brand’s connection with music is also explored in an area dedicated to special projects.

Photos courtesy Armani Group