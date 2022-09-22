EuroShop 2023: Strong interest on exhibitors’ part

Key players on board in all eight Dimensions

Supporting programme has hands-on stages, innovative Special Areas, four premieres and coveted awards in store

From 26 February to 2 March 2023 EuroShop, The World’s No.1 Retail Trade Fair, will bring together the international retail world and its partners at Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre for the 21st time already.

Like every three years, it will also serve as the international highlight for the global retail sector in the coming year – and be as important as ever. Especially after the last three challenging years retailers are searching for contacts, opportunities and perspectives that only a global innovation and information platform like EuroShop can offer: “Offline retail was hit hard by the Covid crisis. Now it’s time to act,” says Elke Moebius, Director of EuroShop, and goes on to say: “Many companies have used the lockdown months to re-think and re-design their sales areas and are investing in comprehensive remodelling projects. Here, EuroShop comes at precisely the right time.”

Physical retail stores have changed from being purely “places-to-shop” to “places-to-be”. Shoppers want to have a good time, enjoy culinary delights, meet friends, attend a reading and lots more. Shopping in a familiar atmosphere with personal assistance is, of course, still an integral part of the retail DNA but no longer exclusively. Flexible room design and pop-ups are trending just as much as are infotainment areas with interactive digital offerings. The metaverse is also in “the starting blocks” in retail.

These trends are reflected by EuroShop 2023 that will feature the accustomed, versatile line-up, high quality and the coherent concept of the eight Dimensions:

Shop Fitting & Store Design/Visual Merchandising (Halls 10,11,12)

Surfaces & Materials (Hall 13)

Lighting (Hall 9)

Food Service Equipment (Hall 14)

Refrigeration & Energy Management (Halls 14, 15, 16, 17)

Retail Technology (Halls 4,5,6,7a)

Retail Marketing (Halls 3 + 4)

Expo (Hall 1)



The supporting events for EuroShop 2023

Besides the extensive ranges displayed by participating companies from throughout the world, EuroShop’s USP is the quality and bandwidth of its unique line-up of side events.

Seven stages

The backbone are the seven EuroShop stages. These are lecture and discussion forums with high-calibre speakers addressing latest developments, innovative trends, and best practice amidst the trade fair activities; admission is free for all EuroShop visitors without pre-registration (simultaneously interpreted into German/English or in English only). All stages at a glance: Store Design Stage, Retail Designers’ Stage, Retail Technology Stage, Connected Retail Stage, Start-up Stage, Retail Marketing Stage and Expo & Event Stage.

EuroShop’s Special Areas – brimming with ideas

The Special Areas of EuroShop comprise various areas that offer free spaces for specialists, start-ups, the X, Y & Z Generations, for ideas, visions and innovative products. Tried-and-tested EuroShop Special Areas include the Designers’ Village, the Start-up hub, POPAI Shop Global Village and IFES Global Village as well as the Italian Lighting Lounge.

In addition to this, 2023 will also see plenty of Special premieres:

“FoodInnovation” is the name of an international networking platform designed in a village-style where innovative suppliers of food solutions exchange with food retailers and food service providers. Arranged around a communicative market square the sector will find the complete spectrum of solutions: from convenience food and innovative food concepts to packaging and much more.

The “Future Urban Lab” presents and develops jointly with visitors new attractivity factors and visiting occasions for tomorrow’s cities. An interactive format with a high experience factor that provides impulses and inspirations for the entire industry.

The “Room4Senses” focuses on sensual perception. After all, it is external and internal stimuli that influence our perception and trigger a wide variety of feelings. Our senses can be deceived or seduced especially by Visual Merchandising. Students from the Technical School for Advertising Design Stuttgart reduce the sensorics of the trade fair audience to four senses at the Room4Senses Special. Here the sensual experiences and their potential use on, for instance, retail areas are analysed.

The “Retail Ball Game” of the Düsseldorf University (HSD) invites attendees to take a deep breath, reflect, seek orientation and play around with ideas. This open communication platform addresses challenges and solution approaches for retail of the coming years and focalises a better and more open connection between a wide variety of disciplines in the urban sphere.

And the winner is…Awards at the EuroShop

The EuroShop Awards not only reflect the significance of EuroShop but above all honour outstanding achievements of the international retail community and related fields.

First and foremost, the renowned EuroShop Retail Design Awards will be presented for outstanding store concepts and store designs, as will the coveted Retail Technology Awards Europe (reta) for excellent IT and the science award of EHI for excellent scientific work, that are highly relevant to the retail sector. Furthermore, the Shop!/ POPAI D-A-CH Awards, the IFES Development & Innovation Award and the Exhibitor Magazine EuroShop Awards will be presented during EuroShop 2023.

EuroShop 2023 is open daily to trade visitors from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Admission tickets are only available online at www.euroshop.de/2130 from November 2022. 1-day tickets cost Euro 70, 2-day tickets Euro 120, and the season ticket is Euro 165.

For more information visit www.euroshop-tradefair.com

Photo: Messe Düsseldorf, Constanze Tillmann