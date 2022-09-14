Versace presents new look of Avenue Montaigne flagship store in Paris

After opening two major stores in 2020, one on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, and the other on New Bond Street in London, Versace has done it again in the French capital.

Versace has recently reopened its flagship store on Avenue Montaigne, which has been fully renovated.

Located at number 45 of the famous avenue in central Paris, the store extends over 785 square meters over two levels, and has been revamped in accordance to the new interiors concept devised by Versace’s design office. The new-look interiors express “a sophisticated vision of luxury,” featuring rare materials such as marble, wood, ceramics and gilded metal.

The décor is complemented by blue tapestries and velvet armchairs. The floors, walls and ceilings are decorated with Versace’s signature patterns, notably the ‘Barocco’ and the classic Greek fret (an ancient ornamental design formed of a straight line that meanders back onto itself). The store showcases Versace’s women’s and men’s collections for ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear.

Photos courtesy Versace