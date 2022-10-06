CREATIVE RETAIL AWARDS CROWN THE VERY BEST IN WORLDWIDE DESIGN AND DISPLAY FOR 2022

As physical retail evolves, design and experience have become more powerful tools than ever.



The Creative Retail Awards have recognised the very best in retail, leisure, and hospitality design & display since 2018.



With categories including sustainability, omni- channel, technology, VM schemes, POP/POS, shopfitting, store design, experience, and innovation, the Awards recognise talent across the full spectrum of the industry.

The 2022 Judging Panel independently shortlisted and selected the Winning and Highly Commended entries submitted by suppliers, designers and retailers from across the globe.

The big night took place at Proud Embankment on the 22nd of September, with the Creative Retail Awards’ unique take on a ceremony that blends networking with an informal party atmosphere celebrating the diversity in our industry. Shunning the traditional gala dinner format, the Awards ceremony was interspersed with enthralling live acts, finishing with a live band and DJ into the small hours.

The night was attended by the Who’s Who list of suppliers, designers, and retailers including ASDA, Chopard, Dermalogica, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Musgrave Group, Ribble Cycles, Sky, Sports Direct, and many more.

Each Award category gave the shortlisted entrants a chance to walk away with a Highly Commended or Winner’s trophy in front of a supportive crowd of industry peers. Winners this year included projects from retailers such as AT&T, Situ Live, Chanel, Coach, Nestlé, and Woolworths South Africa. Store Design of the Year was won by Sports Direct with their new Oxford Street store, with the Retail Experience Award going to Chanel and Harrods for their Door Nº 5 in celebration of 100 years of Chanel Nº5.



The ceremony closed with the announcement of the Judges’ Choice Award, which this year went to Portuguese tinned goods store Comur Coimbra, from Grupo O Valor do Tempo.



View images, the video of the night, and the full list of Winners, Highly Commended and Shortlisted entries at www.creativeretailawards.com