LANEROSSI OPENS IN THE CENTER OF MILAN

In the historic Brera district, one of the most fascinating in the Lombardy capital, the company has opened its first single-brand store.

An interior organized on two levels, full of light, crossed by a note of intense blue in contrast with the red hue of the bricks utilized as cladding for the large backdrop wall: this is the image of the new single-brand store of Lanerossi, a company founded in 1817, specialized in fabrics for the home and furnishings. The point of sale was recently opened (at Via Mercato 5), and has been designed by ThirtyOne Design, the studio founded by the architect Claudia Campone.

The ground floor presents the latest collections of blankets, bedspreads and cushions, together with the bestsellers, while the mezzanine offers a meeting area. A spiral staircase, suggesting the image of a blue thread on a bobbin, connects the two zones and becomes the protagonist of the space.

This is a fundamental step for Lanerossi, whose history across the last century has been closely tied to the city of Milan, from the company’s participation in the first Triennale Exhibitions held at the Palazzo dell’Arte since 1933, to its presence inside the leading textile trade fairs. Lanerossi also chose Milan for the launch of advertising campaigns created by Paganino, Armando Testa and Pino Tovaglia, beginning in the 1960s.