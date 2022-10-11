MARE COLLECTION BY DSIGNIO

MARE is the tenth collaboration of the Dsignio studio with the ceramic company Harmony.

MARE by DSIGNIO is inspired by Mediterranean woven fibres -wickerwork baskets, straw hats, cane roofs, brushwood fences and esparto rope-, natural fibres traditionally used to create a wide variety of objects.

The collection conjures up the very essence of these woven fibres in an artisanal design with a warm, natural allure.

MARE by DSIGNIO features three models: one with volumes, one without and a third transitional model, combinable in endless different compositions. The tiles can be laid vertically or horizontally, taking advantage of their shapes, colours and light and shade to create settings with a smooth-feeling texture evocative of natural fibres.



The collection comes in a 32×90 format in a choice of white, sand and silver.

Mare is an interpretation of the traditional and artisanal character of these natural fabrics to bring them to current architectural environments.

MARE by Ceramic Harmony

Designer DSIGNIO

by