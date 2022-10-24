ONCE AGAIN SICAM CONFIRMS ITSELF AS A GREAT GENERATOR OF BUSINESS AND RELATIONSHIPS

A lively and curious international furniture industry met in Pordenone.

Finished the 13th edition of SICAM, the international exhibition of components, accessories and semi-finished products for the furniture industry that annually takes place in Pordenone. The fair welcomes the most qualified professionals of international furniture with a continuously growing number of visitors: more than 8000 companies visiting from 115 different countries from all over the world.

Particularly notable was the attendance of not only from the main markets throughout Europe but also from regions with interesting prospects such as North Africa, Middle East and South and North America.

There was a very radiant atmosphere through the stands during the four days of the fair: this edition has been filled with new products presented in all fields to stimulate exchanges of ideas and projects between companies and visiting professionals. The desire to establish new business relationships in order to resume those ones that in recent times had been limited only to the online world.

Concurrently with the event, the “Fuori Salone” was even more lively than in the past, which this year found space in various locations in Pordenone and its surroundings. Several corporate conferences and post-fair meetings that international brands of components participating at SICAM organized to bring together their major customers, in a friendly but very efficient business climate.

“We are very happy that our “machine” has once again proved to be very performing. This year it has brought together many high-profile professionals from all over the world”– the organizers commented. The SICAM format, with innovative ingredients presented these days, continues to prove its success in fostering the development of business relationships. The success is also proved by the numerous attending requests that we have already received for the next edition.”

The appointment for next edition of SICAM is from Tuesday 17th October to Friday 20th October in Pordenone when all the major branches of the international furniture industry will meet again.