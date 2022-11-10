COS renovates Stockholm store

Further boosting its forward, eco-conscious brand image, COS has recently inaugurated a revamped store at home base Stockholm that signals the brand’s increased effort to do things the right way.

The fashion brand’s retail space on Biblioteksgatan has been selected for this makeover, and sees an new design concept, created by COS‘ in-house design team. The chosen design codes are supported by various specialists, allowing the creation of a fully circular store environment that will be used as a blueprint for other COS stores across the planet.

The retail space measures a spacious 566 sqm. spread across two floors and the design incorporates 66% more recyclable materials than previous COS stores.

The two floors feature a backdrop of whitewashed walls and flooring of stone tiles, and are furnished with timber display and storage units and matching seating, and metal clothing racks. Homey seating areas add up to the welcoming vibe and include a curated selection of paintings and sculptures by artist Liselotte Watkins who is inspired by vintage aesthetics and antique objects. Mind you, the pieces will be available for customers to view for a limited time, while later in the season new works created specifically for the space will be introduced as well as the opportunity to purchase limited edition prints.

The new COS store stocks the full range of women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, shoes, bags, and jewellery pieces.

Photos: Åke Lindman