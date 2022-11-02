Diesel opens new flagship store in Tokyo

DIESEL opened a new flagship store in Tokyo at the Ginza shopping area.

The boutique initially started as a pop-up store during DIESEL‘s much-publicised Fall Winter 2022-23 runway show which was held in town last June to boost the brand’s longtime relationship with the sizeable fanbase in Land of the Rising Sun.

Occupying a two-level corner unit on the ground floor of Maronnier Gate Ginza, a multi-storey shopping centre, it sits right across from Yurakucho Station.

The interior design, concepted by DIESEL‘s creative director Glenn Martens, presents the brand’s newest retail design codes.

On the ground floor, a minimalist backdrop dipped in red and white hues references the brand’s iconic logo – mind you, the current one was introduced in 2004 – and features resin shelves, an assortment of glass-and-steel displays and cabinets, and a spacious sofa.

The basement floor sees a tad more immersive setting of red and white walls and is furnished with colour-matching displays. On both levels, exposed ceilings with meandering utility pipes add a bold industrial touch to the settings.

The new DIESEL store carries an all-gender selection of denim, apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories from the latest collection and runway looks. Additionally, the store stocks limited and pre-sale items from the Red Look that was unveiled at last summer’s runway show.